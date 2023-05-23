Flames Name Craig Conroy General Manager

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that Craig Conroy has been named General Manager. Conroy becomes the 8th General Manager in the history of the franchise*.

"We conducted an extensive search process and today we are thrilled to introduce Craig Conroy as our General Manager," said Flames President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney. "It is rewarding for the organization to learn that the most qualified individual for the position has been preparing in house. Craig brings a fresh approach; high energy; he is a tremendous communicator; decisive; a worker; and he is relationship driven. His passion for the Flames and the community are unmatched. Craig is ready for the challenge to lead our team to the Stanley Cup."

Conroy has served the Flames hockey operations in an executive capacity since his retirement from his playing career in February 2011. The former Flames team captain immediately joined the front office as a special assistant to the general manager and as an assistant coach until July of 2014 at which time he was named the club's assistant general manager. A role he held for the past nine years.

"Thank you to the Flames ownership group for the confidence and trust they have demonstrated by providing me with this opportunity. Also, to John Bean and Don Maloney for the very detailed process that has brought us to this moment," said Conroy. "Over the course of the past 12 years, I've put in the time in every aspect of our hockey operations to prepare myself for today. I'm ready to accept this challenge and promise our fans that our team will do the work required to make them proud on the journey to deliver a championship."

As a player, Conroy played 1009 games during his NHL career; another 81 playoff games including the Flames 2004 Stanley Cup Finals; he has represented the United States at the 2004 World Cup and the 2006 Olympics; and has been a finalist for the Selke Trophy on two occasions.

The 51-year-old originally joined the Flames in a trade with St. Louis in 2001. He was team captain from 2001 to 2003 upon which time he turned the captaincy over to Jarome Iginla. Playing alongside Iginla, Conroy recorded career numbers over the course of four seasons and was instrumental in the Flames run to the 2004 Stanley Cup Finals. In 2005, Craig signed as a free agent with Los Angeles but would return to Calgary in a trade in 2007 and finish the final five years of his career with the Flames.

Craig was originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft. Following four years and graduation from Clarkson University (Business Degree), he turned professional in 1994. He was traded to the Blues in 1996 and played parts of five seasons in St. Louis before coming to Calgary.

Craig and his wife Jessie have three daughters (Taylor, Sophia, and Sydney) and have called Calgary home since 2001. He is a community minded leader and communicator having served our community with several charitable groups including the Calgary Flames Foundation, the PREP Program, the Doc Seaman Amateur Sports Grants/Calgary Foundation, and the Missing Children Society of Canada.

David Nonis brings a wealth of experience to the Flames and as Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager he will report directly to Conroy. The Burnaby, BC native has held the position of General Manager on two occasions with the Vancouver Canucks from 2004-2008 and with the Toronto Maple Leafs for two seasons beginning in 2013.

"I'm excited to join the management group in Calgary and assist in building a Stanley Cup winning team here," said Nonis.

His executive career has also included advisory and scouting roles with the Anaheim Ducks and the player safety office for the National Hockey League.

"We understood that this process would afford us the opportunity to identify a broad range of strong candidates," said Maloney. "David's experience is extensive, having performed the role of a General Manager in the past. Given the complex nature of the business and the decisions required to be made in this area, we believe David will be a valuable addition in assisting Craig and our hockey operations team. We are excited to welcome David to Calgary and our Flames family."

In addition, the Flames announce the extensions and appointments of Brad Pascall as Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager and Chris Snow to Vice President Data/Analytics and Assistant General Manager.

*Does not include interim posts of Brian Burke and Don Maloney.

