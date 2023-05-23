Tucson Junior Roadrunners to Host Fundraiser at Hooters Thursday

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Junior Roadrunners, in partnership with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, will host a team fundraiser on Thursday, May 25 at Hooters at 7280 East Broadway Blvd from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Roadrunners Mascot Dusty will also be in attendance from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Patrons can receive 10-percent off of their entrée by wearing a Roadrunners jersey, Junior or AHL, and can participate in a 50/50 Raffle. The following prizes will also be given away to lucky fans in attendance: a Tucson Roadrunners team signed jersey, as well as three team signed mini sticks.

During the 2022-2023 season, a number of Tucson Roadrunners players attended all levels of Junior Roadrunners practices, including: goaltender Ivan Prosvetov, forward Travis Barron, forward Hudson Elynuik, forward Nathan Smith, forward Ryan McGregor, defenseman Will Reilly, defenseman Devante Stephens, defenseman Cam Crotty, and Mascot Dusty. In addition, Junior Roadrunners game scores were mentioned on the Fox Sports 1450AM and AHLtv broadcasts throughout the year. The 12U Junior Roadrunners took home the State Championship with a 5-2 come-from-behind win over the Arizona Titans on March 19.

About The Junior Roadrunners

Sharing a home with the AHL's Roadrunners at the Tucson Arena for games and practices, the Junior Roadrunners offer youth hockey opportunities for ages 4 to 18. The Junior Roadrunners program includes introductory Little Howlers sessions along with 8U, 10U House and Travel, 12U House and Travel, 14U, High School Development, High School Junior Varsity, and Overtime Summer sessions. For more information, visit JuniorRoadrunners.com.

