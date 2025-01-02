Stars Open 2025 on the Road at Chihuahua and Empire

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars (1-2-1) will continue their four-game road swing after the New Year with stops in Chihuahua and Empire this weekend before returning home next week.

The Stars begin their weekend with a stop at Corner Sport Arena to take on the Savage (4-0-0) for the first of two visits this season. The teams went to eight rounds of shoot outs in their first contest this season, a 4-3 Savage win at the accesso ShoWare Center on December 15.

That game remains the only time the Savage have been held to under 10 goals this season.

After Friday, the Stars will return to the U.S. with a visit to Toyota Arena to battle the Strykers (2-3-0) on Sunday. It will be Tacoma's second road game against Empire after dropping a 10-5 decision there on December 19.

The Stars led that game 5-4 headed to the fourth quarter but were outscored 6-1 in the final 15 minutes for their first regulation loss of the season.

The Stars return home on January 10 at 7:05 pm for a re-match against the San Diego Sockers. Tickets are on sale now at www.tacomastars.showare.com

