Players of the Week: Week 5

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today the Week 5 Players of the Week winners presented by Green Drop Compression.

OFFENSE - Kelvin Oliviero, Utica City FC, scored his fourth hat trick in as many games and recorded four assists in Utica's dominating home opener over the Harrisburg Heat.

DEFENSE - Roberto Escalante, Chihuahua Savage, scored two goals and one assist as the Savage took back-to-back wins against the Outlaws. He also had four blocks to his credit.

GOALKEEPER - Xavier Snaer-Williams, San Diego Sockers, made 11 saves in a tight contest against the Empire Strykers. Holding the visitors to just three goals secured the win for the home team.

You can catch the MASL live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and MASL TV on YouTube. Check out our social media channels for a full broadcast schedule.

