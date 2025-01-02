St. Louis Ambush Host Dallas on Kick Cancer Day Sunday

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush and the Siteman Cancer Center have joined forces to present "Kick Cancer Day" this Sunday, January 5, 2025 at The Family Arena in St. Charles.

The Ambush will host the Dallas Sidekicks in a 3:05 p.m. CT contest. Ambush players will wear special jerseys, provided by Siteman, to help bring awareness and recognition for the doctors, nurses and staff of Siteman Cancer Center and to celebrate cancer survivors

The jerseys will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Siteman Discovery Fund. In addition, the first 1000 fans will receive a free Ambush poster, courtesy of SumnerOne.

Fans wishing to support Siteman Cancer Center can purchase tickets for Sunday's game at https://www.stlambush.com/sitemancancercenter with five dollars from every ticket purchased at that link going to the Siteman Discovery Fund.

Sunday's contest is the second of three between the Ambush and Sidekicks slated for the 2024-25 regular season. The Ambush won the first duel between the two teams 5-4 on December 20 at The Family Arena. Both teams are looking to put their seasons on a better trajectory. St. Louis comes into the game with a 2-4-0 record, while Dallas comes into the weekend at 1-4-0. The Ambush have won two of their last three, while the Sidekicks have lost two of their last three. Dallas also plays at home on Saturday night before travelling to St. Charles, so their record will change before the game.

Season, single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

