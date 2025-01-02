Heat Head to Dallas for First Match of New Year

January 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat are focused on bouncing back after a challenging start to the season, showcasing moments of brilliance and offensive potential despite recent setbacks. Averaging 5.8 goals per game, the Heat's attack is led by Joey Tavernese, who has recorded six goals and two assists in just four games, and Jake Dengler, with an impressive nine points (five goals, four assists). These standout performances, along with contributions from players like Mike Da-Silva, highlight the team's depth and ability to generate scoring opportunities.

Defensively, the Heat are working to tighten up after facing tough offensive challenges from opponents. Goalkeepers have been tested consistently but have shown resilience, with the team committed to improving their defensive structure. The return of key players Brad Kerstetter and Gavin Taylor from injury is highly anticipated, as their presence brings defensive strength and energy to the lineup.

Looking ahead, the Heat aim to refine their strategies and bring consistent performances to every game. With a resilient mindset and strong leadership on and off the field, the team is eager to make a statement and climb the standings as the season progresses.

Head To Head

The Harrisburg Heat and Dallas Sidekicks face off in a matchup between two teams eager to turn their seasons around. The Heat bring a strong offensive presence, averaging 5.6 goals per game, with key players contributing across the roster. However, they face challenges defensively, holding a -14 goal differential and aiming to improve consistency on the backline. The Sidekicks, while struggling offensively with 3.5 goals per game, have shown resilience defensively with a slightly stronger save percentage from their goalkeeper. Both teams have yet to capitalize on power-play opportunities, making this game a test of who can break through and seize control. With each side looking to build momentum, this matchup promises to be a competitive battle.

