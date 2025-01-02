Baltimore Blast Announces New Game Start Time for January 4th

January 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







BALTIMORE, MD - The Baltimore Blast would like to announce a change in the start time for their upcoming game at Towson Arena on January 4, 2025. Due to a scheduling shift in the Baltimore Ravens game, the Blast's match will now begin at 7:30 PM, instead of the originally planned 6:00 PM. The Ravens' game, which was rescheduled to 4:30 PM, necessitated this adjustment.

The Blast are entering the game on a strong note, coming off three consecutive victories, and boasting a talented roster filled with new, young, and very fast players who have been making a significant impact on the field.

"We're excited to see our fans at Towson Arena on January 4th for what promises to be an action-packed game," said a team spokesperson. "Our new players have brought incredible speed and energy to the game, and we can't wait to show off their skills."

The Blast invites all fans to join them for an unforgettable night of high-paced action and be a part of the excitement. Tickets are still available, and fans can follow the team on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

