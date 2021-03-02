Stars Name Melnick and Baptiste Alternate Captains

March 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forwards Josh Melnick and Nick Baptiste have officially been named alternate captains for the team. They join captain Cole Schneider in wearing leadership letters for the 2020-21 season.

"We definitely know we have a lot of leaders on this team. So, it was important for us to take our time and be thorough," said Stars Head Coach Neil Graham. "I'm really happy with the conclusion of Josh Melnick and Nick Baptiste and I think we have a nice complement between our three letters. We have a little bit of everything."

Melnick, 25, is in his second pro season with the Stars after logging 16 points (5-1116) in 55 AHL games in his rookie campaign and is tied for third on the roster this year with six points (1-56) in seven outings. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound center from Annandale, New Jersey led the Stars forwards last year with a +9 rating and was third among rookies on the team in points and goals The Miami University alum was named captain in his senior campaign and paced the RedHawks with 26 points (10-1626). In four collegiate seasons from 2015 to 2019, Melnick logged 107 points (38-69107) across 140 NCAA games.

"Josh is (in his second year with the team) and the details of his game are very good," said Graham on Melnick. "He leads by example, both in practice and games and he's a very approachable guy. He's quiet by nature, but when he speaks, you listen and you respect him for it."

Baptiste, 25, is in his first year with the Stars, having played his first five professional seasons between the AHL and NHL. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound winger has played in 272 AHL games to date while recording 130 points (65-65130) in addition to 47 NHL games and 10 points (7-310). The Ottawa, Ontario native was taken in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft after four years in the OHL where he captained the Sudbury Wolves and helped the Erie Otters to the 2015 Robertson Cup Final.

"Nick is first-year Texas Star, but he's a guy who's had a lot of success and a lot of experience in the American Hockey League, as well as the National Hockey League," said Graham on Baptiste. "He has done a great job, embracing the team, talking to the younger players, and showing them what pro habits are. He's been a good leader on and off the ice as well."

The Stars begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday, Mar. 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT as they face the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Stars and Roadrunners will play three of their six meetings this season across four nights from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.