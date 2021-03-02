Sound Tigers Unveil "Pet of the Week" Feature in Partnership with NOBL Foods and the Connecticut Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to partner with NOBL Foods to unveil their new "Pet of the Week" feature in conjunction with the Connecticut Humane Society during March.

Beginning today, the Sound Tigers and NOBL Foods are working together to highlight adoptable pets through the Connecticut Humane Society. One new pet will be featured each week on the Sound Tigers' Official Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the team's website, www.soundtigers.com. The goal is to support the Connecticut Humane Society and its mission to find homes for local animals in need.

"The Connecticut Humane Society is a place that's near and dear to my heart and the work they're doing along with NOBL Foods cannot go unnoticed," Sound Tigers Community Relations Manager Carly Barrett said. "Many of our players and staff are sensitive to animals in need and this is a small way to help the cause and make a genuine difference."

NOBL Foods donated nearly $500 worth of food and merchandise last month, which will be gathered for the Connecticut Humane Society's upcoming virtual auction to benefit pets in need.

Sound Tigers fans who are interested in helping make a difference are encouraged to visit www.cthumane.org to fill out an application or to make a donation.

