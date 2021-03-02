Time Change for March 26 Road Game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announced

(Hershey, PA- Mar. 2, 2021) - The American Hockey League and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced several schedule changes, including a change to one road game for the Hershey Bears.

Hershey's road game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Mar. 26 will now be played at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.

The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

