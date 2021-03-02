Marlies Double up Moose in Home Opener

SCORING SUMMARY

Manitoba: J. Malott (3) (N. Todd, L. Gawanke), J. Luoto (2) (Unassisted)

Goaltender: M. Berdin (19/22)

Toronto: A. Brooks (3) (T. Gaudet, N. Robertson), N. Robertson (2) PP (A. Galchenyuk, K. Kossila), T. Kivihalme (3) (S. Pooley, C. Conrad), T. Kivihalme (4) EN (K. Kossila)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (19/21)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Adam Brooks scored at 8:20 of the first period. Brooks has eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) in eight games this season.

Nick Robertson scored on the power play at 9:33 of the first period and he earlier added the secondary assist on Brooks' first period goal. Robertson has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in his last three games. He leads the team in assists (7).

Teemu Kivihalme scored at 17:54 of the second period and picked up the empty net goal at 19:45 of the third period. This is his first career AHL two goal game and his second game-winning goal. Kviihalme has six points (4 goals, 2 assists) through nine games this season.

Tyler Gaudet recorded the primary assist on Brooks' first period goal. Gaudet is tied for second in the league in points (4-6-10) through nine games. He has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in his last five games.

Alex Galchenyuk registered the secondary assist on Robertson's first period goal. This is his first career AHL point.

Kalle Kossila had the secondary assist on Robertson's first period goal and the lone assist on Kivihalme's empty net goal.

Scott Pooley picked up the primary assist on Kivihalme's second period goal. Pooley has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) through eight games.

Colt Conrad recorded the secondary assist on Kivihalme's second period goal. Conrad has two assists in nine games.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 19 of 21 shots he faced. D'Agostini is now 5-4-0-0 on the season with a .896 save percentage and a 2.92 goals against average.

OF NOTE...

Rich Clune was named Toronto's ninth captain in franchise history.

This was Toronto's 16th home opener. The Marlies are 12-4-0-0 in their first game of the season at home.

Toronto went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power play.

Toronto had a 23-21 edge in shots in all situations. Joey Anderson, Justin Brazeau and Alex Galchenyuk led the Marlies with three shots on goal.

The Marlies are 5-4-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 3-2-0-0 against the Manitoba Moose.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 3-0-0-0 when leading after the first period and 3-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Toronto is 3-3-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 2-0-0-0 in Monday games and are 1-0-0-0 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet, T. Kivihalme (4)

Assists: N. Robertson (7)

Points: T. Gaudet (10)

PPG: A. Brooks (2)

Shots: J. Anderson (24)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+9)

PIMS: H. Elynuik (14)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On the team's response after killing an early 5-on-3:

A positive one. It's definitely difficult that early in the game to go down two but a really good job by players and (assistant coach) Rob Davison to keep them organized. It was more of momentum lift when we got through that to get us through the first period.

On Rich Clune:

He has the full respect of everybody, he's lived an incredible life. The relationships he's built with the players, his approach every day and how hard he works. For how long he's been playing to show up and still want to get better every day in every area of his game, wanting to get better as a person every day. Pushing everybody and being a big mentor in the room. For the short time I've been here, I've been so impressed with the stories that staff talk about from the past years of him doing similar things that I've experienced during my time here with him. Presenting that with him this morning, it was difficult to get the words out and find the right words. I actually was nervous to give the speech. Just because I don't know if I could have done him justice to be honest with the right words. He means so much to this organization. He means so much to everybody for so many years, even with people who aren't here now. It's awesome to see the support and love on social media and Twitter as well from past teammates, people he's crossed in his career and his life. He's had a very positive impact and it's awesome to see.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 3 vs. Manitoba - 7:00 p.m.

March 5 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

March 6 vs. Stockton - 3:00 p.m.

March 12 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

March 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

