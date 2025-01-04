Stars Lose First Overtime Game of Season

January 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars fell to the Des Moines Buccaneers, 2-1, in overtime on Saturday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Nate Delladonna netted the game-winner on a breakaway at the 3:40 mark of overtime as Des Moines (13-14-2-0) bounced back from losing in overtime to Cedar Rapids the night before.

Layne Loomer scored his ninth goal of the season to put the Stars up 1-0 2:19 into the game. Matt Maltais forced a turnover beneath the goal line after a face-off loss and found Loomer all alone in front of the net. The line of Loomer, Maltais and Jack Pechar has combined to record 13 points (7+6) over the last four games.

Andrew Clarke evened up the game on a netfront scramble late in the second. The Stars challenged the goal but it stood and Lincoln killed off the ensuing penalty for losing the challenge. The Stars' penalty kill finished the night 5-for-5 and is a perfect 15-for-15 over the last four games.

Lincoln is back home next weekend for a pair of games against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17's. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.