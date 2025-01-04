January 4th in Tri-City Postponed

January 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers' contest tonight, Janaury 4, 2025 is being postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.