January 4th in Tri-City Postponed
January 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers' contest tonight, Janaury 4, 2025 is being postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
Check out the Omaha Lancers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025
- January 4th in Tri-City Postponed - Omaha Lancers
- Roughriders Inch Past Bucs 5-4 in OT - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Fighting Five: Saints Wrap up Weekend Set with Phantoms - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Lancers Stories
- January 4th in Tri-City Postponed
- Musketeers Blank Lancers
- Lincoln Pulls Away from Omaha
- Omaha Swaps Goalies and Picks with Waterloo
- Week 15 Preview