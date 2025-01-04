January 4th in Tri-City Postponed

January 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release


OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers' contest tonight, Janaury 4, 2025 is being postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
