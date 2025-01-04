Stampede Sweep Weekend with Second Straight Narrow Win

January 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - After allowing two quick goals to fall into a 3-0 third period deficit, the Chicago Steel (9-20-2-0, 20 pts.) scored two goals in two minutes to get within a goal, but the Sioux Falls Stampede (21-6-1-1, 44 pts.) staved off the comeback and hung on to a 3-2 win at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Saturday night.

Luke Goukler scored his sixth goal of the season and Ashton Schultz recorded his ninth score of the year. Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 18 saves in the loss.

The Steel went to the power play just 2:49 into the game after Aidan Dyer was hit from behind into the boards, but the Sioux Falls penalty kill built on a strong showing from Friday and started Saturday with a successful kill.

Chicago again saw a man advantage later in the opening frame, with Owen Tylec getting a strong chance off a rebound but his shot narrowly missed the net. The Stampede were successful once again on the second chance.

With under two minutes left in the first, the Steel again came inches away from opening the score when Tobias Ohman sent a backdoor pass to Teddy Mutryn at the back door, but Mutryn couldn't get a solid deflection on the pass.

The Stampede gave a late push and forced Cloutier to make a tough stop on John McNelis streaking in with one minute remaining in the frame.

Chicago outshot Sioux Falls 7-3 in the opening frame.

The Steel were hit with a five-minute penalty when Hudson Gorski was given a major and game misconduct for head contact.

Despite the great opportunity for the home team, Chicago stayed strong for the duration of the penalty and killed it off to keep the game scoreless.

Sioux Falls built on the offensive momentum it built later in the frame when Anthony Bongo released a heavy wrist shot from the right circle but Cloutier stymied it away with the blocker.

The Stampede again went to the man advantage late in the second frame and nearly got on the board when a bouncing puck made its way to the backdoor for a chance but Cloutier made a strong pad stop.

On the ensuing faceoff, a blistering shot from Gennadi Chaly missed wide but took a lively bounce off the end boards directly to the stick of Ethan Wyttenbach for a power play goal that put the Stampede ahead 1-0.

The penalty-filled middle frame continued when Sioux Falls was whistled with 51 seconds left in the frame.

Seconds later, Kolin Sisson pounced on a rebound off a shot in the slot, but Stampede netminder Aiden Wright made a solid save to keep the Steel off the board.

The Steel stayed heavy on the shots in the middle frame, putting up 14 to take a 21-10 shots lead to the third despite trailing 1-0.

Sioux Falls went to work early in the third frame to expand its lead as Wyttenbach tried to wrap around Cloutier's right pad looking for his second goal, but Cloutier extended his pad for a big save.

It took ten minutes into the period for another score, and it came for the home team after a Steel turnover at the blue line sprung Javon Moore on a two-on-none attack and five-hole goal to give the Stampede a 2-0 lead.

Less than one minute later, Sioux Falls took a three-goal lead after a Stampede rush stalled but Jake Merens made a great play to nudge the puck backward to Adyn Merrick who fired blocker side on Cloutier.

The two quick goals lit a fire under the Steel who scored twice in two minutes to make it a game once again.

While setting up the breakout, Reid Conn fired a pass through neutral ice that was tipped by Will Tomko to Goukler who sped down the left wing and fired a shot over the right shoulder of Wright to put the Steel on the board with 6:28 remaining.

Two minutes later, Conn again made a great play to find Schultz in the slot who fired past Wright to bring Chicago within one.

With under a minute remaining, the Steel pulled Cloutier to bring on an extra attacker in an attempt to tie the game, but the Stampede held strong to keep Chicago out of the scoring areas and hang onto the win.

Chicago will open next week on the road against the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday, January 10 at 7:05 pm CT before returning home to host Green Bay on Saturday, January 11 at 6:05 pm for a Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Meyer Signs and Graphics.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Star Wars Ticket Pack, which includes two tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan. 18 plus a Steel Light-Up Saber. The package costs just $40.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 10 at Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT) Saturday, January 11 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) | Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway presented by Meyer Signs & Graphics (first 500 fans) Friday, January 17 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.