Orlowsky, Phelan Score Big Goals

January 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks overcame a pair of Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' comebacks on the way to a 5-3 win at Young Arena on Saturday.

The Hawks had been winless in seven consecutive games against teams participating in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup series: Cedar Rapids, the Des Moines Buccaneers, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Saturday's victory also capped a six-game homestand during which Waterloo went 3-2-1.

Just a moment after the first power play of the night ended, the Hawks scored the first goal. At 13:47, the RoughRiders were coming back to full strength, but before they had five skaters involved in the play, Jesse Orlowsky put a shot past AJ Reyelts. The netminder was screened by a defender on Orlowsky's attempt from the right circle.

A little more than four minutes later, Cedar Rapids tied the game in transition. Hans-Martin Ulvebne made his way to the right corner, centering from there for Amine Hajibi, and the feed ricocheted under the crossbar.

Waterloo did all the scoring in the second, starting with Orlowsky's second of the night at 9:49. The big forward spun and scored from the left circle on a setup by Dylan Compton. Then at 15:18, Grady Deering tapped in a rebound. His opportunity was created on the follow-up of Landon Nycz's first try from near the left dot.

Robert Chlan erased the lead following a pair of Waterloo turnovers in the third. At 3:10, Chlan sped in from center and hit the top corner with a wrister from the right wing. Then at 9:00, he was in the other circle and swiped a puck, firing his attempt inside the opposite post.

Michael Phelan had the answer, putting Waterloo ahead for good just over a minute later. Phelan came off the left boards and pulled the trigger on a long, low attempt which eluded Reyelts.

With 3:20 to go, Sam Huck put the game out of reach. Off a RoughRider faceoff win, Huck reached out and poked the puck in as Cedar Rapids was sending a pass across the top of the crease.

Waterloo limited the RoughRiders to six shots or fewer in each period, outshooting the visitors 37-17.

The Hawks now go on the road next weekend against the Omaha Lancers Friday, then to Cedar Rapids Saturday.

Cedar Rapids 1 0 2 - 3

Waterloo 1 2 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Orlowsky 1 (Morich, Townsend), 13:45 (PP). 2, Cedar Rapids, Ulvebne 8 (Hajibi, Vig), 17:55. Penalties-Nelson Cr (tripping), 11:46.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Orlowsky 2 (Compton, Peddle), 9:49. 4, Waterloo, Deering 8 (Nycz, Townsend), 15:18. Penalties-Astapovich Cr (cross checking), 6:52; Walker Wat (holding), 6:52; Slezak Cr (cross checking), 15:42.

3rd Period-5, Cedar Rapids, Chlan 1 (Mense), 3:10. 6, Cedar Rapids, Chlan 2 9:00. 7, Waterloo, Phelan 2 (Kosiba, Lansing), 10:01. 8, Waterloo, Huck 5 16:40. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Cedar Rapids 6-5-6-17. Waterloo 7-15-15-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 0 / 0; Waterloo 1 / 2.

Goalies-Cedar Rapids, Reyelts 9-9-1-1 (37 shots-32 saves). Waterloo, Hendrickson 4-6-2-0 (17 shots-14 saves).

A-3,332

