Roughriders Inch Past Bucs 5-4 in OT

January 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (12-14-2, 26 pts) were defeated by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (13-13-1-1, 28 pts) 5-4 in overtime Friday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The two teams raced to the finish line with five combined goals in the final period, including Connor Bewick's first goal of the season with 6:04 remaining in regulation, sending the game past regulation tied 4-4. Former Buccaneer Daniel Astapovich scored the game-winner for Cedar Rapids and was one of two RoughRiders to go home with a pair of points on the night. Des Moines forwards Ben Kevan and Andrew Clarke also enjoyed a multi-point game. Bucs goalie Max Weilandt (7-4-1) made 18 saves on 23 shots in the overtime loss. RoughRiders goalie Devin Rustlie (3-0-0) stopped 31 of 35 shots in the win. The Bucs will be back Saturday night for a faceoff against the Lincoln Stars at 6:30 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Bucs forward Ben Kevan opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season 8:43 into the opening frame. Kevan got past both Riders defenders to put the puck past Devin Rustlie. The goal was assisted by Andrew Clarke and Jacob Jastrzebski, giving Des Moines the 1-0 lead. Cedar Rapids' Charles Blanchard responded with a shorthanded goal at 14:45. Hans Martin Ulvebne had the lone assist on the goal that tied the contest 1-1 to close the first period.

A two-on-one chance for Cedar Rapids was converted into a goal for RoughRider Grant Young 13:30 into the second period. Maxon Vig had the lone assist on the goal, Young's second tally of the season that pulled Cedar Rapids ahead 2-1.

Buccaneer Jack Kernan tied the game 5:41 into the third period with his fourteenth of the season. Kernan picked up Brittan Alstead's rebounded shot and sent the puck to the back of the net. Blake Zielinski also had an assist on the goal that tied the game at 2-2. Kole Hyles picked up a goal off a rebound for Cedar Rapids at 8:18, with assists by Heath Nelson and Daniel Astapovich. Hyles' fifth of the season gave the Riders the lead at 3-2.

Clarke capitalized on a power-play opportunity, tying the game at 3-3 with a wrist shot from the right-wing circle. Clarke's tenth of the season came from Ryan Seelinger and Kevan 10:34 into the final frame. The Riders responded just 34 seconds later as Nick Romeo redirected Martin Masa's shot past Weilandt for his sixth tally of the season, giving Cedar Rapids a 4-3 advantage. Bucs defenseman Connor Bewick notched his first goal of the season with a wrist shot from the point at 13:56 from Ryan Kroll and Yaroslav Bryzgalov, sending the game into overtime at 4-4.

Astapovich's backhand shot snuck past Weilandt for the game-winning goal just 1:25 into overtime. Amine Hajibi and Maxon Vig had a hand in the goal that gave Cedar Rapids the 5-4 road win.

