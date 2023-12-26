Stars Forward Mavrik Bourque Named AHL Player of the Week

December 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 24, 2023.

Bourque scored five goals in two games last week to help the Stars enter the Christmas break with a pair of victories.

On Tuesday night, Bourque recorded the first four-goal game in the AHL this season and just the second in Stars franchise history in a 4-3 win over Grand Rapids. The Griffins had three separate one-goal leads, but Bourque scored three game-tying goals in regulation before netting the winner 39 seconds into overtime. In Wednesday's rematch, Bourque's power-play goal opened the Texas scoring in what would be a 6-2 victory over Grand Rapids.

Bourque leads the American Hockey League in scoring with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 26 games this season. The 21-year-old native of Plessisville, Que., recorded 20 goals and 47 points as a rookie in 2022-23, and has compiled 34 goals and 55 assists for 89 points in 102 career AHL games with Texas.

Bourque was a first-round selection (30th overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Draft.

