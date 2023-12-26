Eagles' Jason Polin Suspended for Three Games

December 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Colorado Eagles forward Jason Polin has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Calgary on Dec. 23.

Polin will miss Colorado's games Thursday (Dec. 28) and Saturday (Dec. 30) at Iowa, and Jan. 5 at Milwaukee.

