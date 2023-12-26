Ads Home for Two During the Holidays
December 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals wrap up the home portion of their 2023 schedule with a pair of games this week at Panther Arena beginning with Wednesday, December 27th at 7 pm against Chicago, followed by hosting Rockford on Saturday, December 30th at 6 pm.
On Wednesday night the first 4,000 fans through the doors will receive an Admirals t-shirt, courtesy of Gruber Law Offices. In addition it's Princess Night and we will have five princesses on hand to greet fans and take pictures.
The game is also a Summerfest Winning Wednesday so if the Admirals win all fans can exchange their ticket for a FREE ticket on January 24th.
On Saturday night, legendary Milwaukee musician Pat McCurdy will perform pre-game, post-game, and during the intermissions in the Coors Light Chill Zone. The first 5,000 fans through the doors will take home an Admirals Cowbell, thanks to Potawatomi Hotel and Casino.
Fans can purchase tickets for either game by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
