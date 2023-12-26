Transactions: Petersen Returns, Gahagen to Reading

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned goaltender Cal Petersen to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms have loaned goaltender Parker Gahagen to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Petersen, 29, is in his first season with the Philadelphia Flyers organization after six years with the Los Angeles Kings and AHL Ontario (Cal.) Reign. The lefty-style netminder has played in two games with Philadelphia going 1-1-0, 3.50, .896.

In 11 games with Lehigh Valley, Petersen has gone 4-6-1, 3.20, .898. The Waterloo, IA product out of Notre Dame has played in 103 career NHL games with Los Angeles and Philadelphia going 45-43-10, 2.93, .904. He also has 167 games in the AHL with Ontario and Lehigh Valley registering career stats of 73-74-14, 3.20, .903.

Gahagen, 30, has played in nine games with the Phantoms this season going 4-3-2, 2.63, 909. With Reading this season, Gahagen has played in three games going 0-2-0, 2.37, .927. The Army Black Knights product has played in 21 career games in the AHL going 9-7-2, 3.02, .897 and also 103 games in the ECHL going 58-28-5, 2.30, .920. Last year, with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, he played 33 games with an 18-8-3 record and 2.66, .912.

The Phantoms are at home for three games this week beginning with a Wednesday night tilt against the Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Wednesday's game features pregame Happy Hour with $2 beers.

Saturday, December 30 against the Hershey Bears is a Whiteout Night with the team showcasing its specialty Whiteout jerseys and pants for the first time this season. Fans will receive a Phantoms Knit Cap courtesy of the Morning Call.

Sunday, December 31 against the Charlotte Checkers includes New Year's Eve glow sticks courtesy of Penn Community Bank preceding the World's Largest Puck Drop at midnight outside PPL Center.

Wednesday, December 27 (7:05) - Utica Comets at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Pregame Happy Hour. $2 Beers

Saturday, December 30 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Phantoms Knit Caps presented by The Morning Call

Sunday, December 31 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - New Year's Eve Glow Sticks, presented by Penn Community Bank. World's Largest Puck Drop postgame!

