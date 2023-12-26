Transactions: Petersen Returns, Gahagen to Reading
December 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned goaltender Cal Petersen to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms have loaned goaltender Parker Gahagen to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Petersen, 29, is in his first season with the Philadelphia Flyers organization after six years with the Los Angeles Kings and AHL Ontario (Cal.) Reign. The lefty-style netminder has played in two games with Philadelphia going 1-1-0, 3.50, .896.
In 11 games with Lehigh Valley, Petersen has gone 4-6-1, 3.20, .898. The Waterloo, IA product out of Notre Dame has played in 103 career NHL games with Los Angeles and Philadelphia going 45-43-10, 2.93, .904. He also has 167 games in the AHL with Ontario and Lehigh Valley registering career stats of 73-74-14, 3.20, .903.
Gahagen, 30, has played in nine games with the Phantoms this season going 4-3-2, 2.63, 909. With Reading this season, Gahagen has played in three games going 0-2-0, 2.37, .927. The Army Black Knights product has played in 21 career games in the AHL going 9-7-2, 3.02, .897 and also 103 games in the ECHL going 58-28-5, 2.30, .920. Last year, with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, he played 33 games with an 18-8-3 record and 2.66, .912.
The Phantoms are at home for three games this week beginning with a Wednesday night tilt against the Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Wednesday's game features pregame Happy Hour with $2 beers.
Saturday, December 30 against the Hershey Bears is a Whiteout Night with the team showcasing its specialty Whiteout jerseys and pants for the first time this season. Fans will receive a Phantoms Knit Cap courtesy of the Morning Call.
Sunday, December 31 against the Charlotte Checkers includes New Year's Eve glow sticks courtesy of Penn Community Bank preceding the World's Largest Puck Drop at midnight outside PPL Center.
UPCOMING
Wednesday, December 27 (7:05) - Utica Comets at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Pregame Happy Hour. $2 Beers
Saturday, December 30 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Phantoms Knit Caps presented by The Morning Call
Sunday, December 31 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - New Year's Eve Glow Sticks, presented by Penn Community Bank. World's Largest Puck Drop postgame!
Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com
Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Cal Petersen
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2023
- Transactions: Petersen Returns, Gahagen to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Return from Break - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Recalls Berggren, Czarnik and Edvinsson - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens earn another Boxing Day Classic win in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Jett Woo's Defensive Acumen, Dedication Propel Abbotsford's Blue Line - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Home for Two During the Holidays - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tom Willander Will Show his Skating Skill at First World Junior Championships - Abbotsford Canucks
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki Returns for his Third and Final Year at the World Juniors - Abbotsford Canucks
- Elias Pettersson Ready to be a Trusted Defender at his Second World Junior Championships - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles' Jason Polin Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- After Enjoying a Merry Christmas, Penguins Look Forward to a Happy New Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Texas's Mavrik Bourque Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Stars Forward Mavrik Bourque Named AHL Player of the Week - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.