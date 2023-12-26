After Enjoying a Merry Christmas, Penguins Look Forward to a Happy New Year

Penguins (15-10-3-0) visit Hershey on Wednesday, then hosts Charlotte for back-to-back home games

Weekly Rewind

Thursday, Dec. 21 - PENGUINS 5 at Belleville 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's special teams were on fire, scoring three times on the power play en route to an impressive win at Belleville. After first-period goals by Jonathan Gruden and former Senator Colin White, Rem Pitlick and Sam Poulin tacked on man-advantage markers in the second. Poulin notched another power-play goal in the third.

Friday, Dec. 22 - PENGUINS 1 at Laval 5

The Penguins' last game before the holiday break came with few good tidings, as Laval turned the tables on Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton with a trio of power-play goals. Alex Nylander tallied the Penguins' lone goal, his team-leading 10th goal of the season. Goaltender Magnus Hellberg appeared in his 200th AHL game.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton resumes its rivalry with Hershey, a club on a five-game winning streak. The Bears have the edge in the season series thus far, taking four of six decisions so far. Joe Snively has scored six goals in six games against the Penguins.

Friday, Dec. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

The Checkers fly up from North Carolina for an extended stay in Northeast PA, starting with a Fan Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. From 6:00-7:30 p.m., select draft beers will be on sale for $5 courtesy of Coors Light. The season series between these two division foes is even at two wins apiece.

Saturday, Dec. 30 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

The Penguins will try and kickstart a celebratory mood by seizing a year-ending win over the Checkers. This weekend series will also feature two of the AHL's top offensive threats from the backend. Charlotte's Lucas Carlsson has eight goals, tied for second among AHL defensemen. Pens blueliner Ty Smith is tied for the second-most points by defensemen (22).

Ice Chips

- After its last five games, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has a 6-2-1-0 record (.722) against North Division teams.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored 39 third-period goals, tied with Texas for most in the league.

- Ty Smith leads AHL defensemen with 11 power-play assists and 12 power-play points.

- Rem Pitlick has 11 points (4G-7A) in his last 10 games.

- Alex Nylander has eight points (5G-3A) in his last seven games.

- Since returning from injury on Dec. 16, Sam Poulin has three goals and one assist for four points in three games.

- Nylander is four points away from 200 AHL points.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 30 24 6 0 0 48 .800

2. Hartford 26 15 6 5 0 35 .673

3. PENGUINS 28 15 10 3 0 33 .589

4. Springfield 27 15 9 2 1 33 .611

5. Providence 30 14 12 2 2 32 .533

6. Charlotte 27 14 10 3 0 31 .574

7. Lehigh Valley 28 12 11 4 1 29 .518

8. Bridgeport 26 8 16 2 0 18 .346

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Rem Pitlick 28 8 14 22

Ty Smith 27 4 18 22

Alex Nylander 21 10 8 18

Sam Houde 12 4 8 12

Peter Abbandonato 22 4 8 12

Xavier Ouellet 25 1 11 12

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 16 8-4-2 2.40 .910 0

Magnus Hellberg 9 5-4-0 2.80 .910 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Dec. 27 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 29 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 30 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Dec. 19 (RW) Lukas Svejkovsky Reassigned by PTI to WHL

Tue, Dec. 19 (RW) Tanner Laderoute Released from PTO

Tue, Dec. 19 (C) Vinnie Hinostroza Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Dec. 19 (D) Ryan Shea Assigned from PIT

