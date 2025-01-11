Stars Drop 6th Straight, Lose 9-5 to Sockers

January 11, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

KENT, WA. - The Tacoma Stars (1-5-1) returned home after a four-game road swing looking to snap their skid. The San Diego Sockers (5-1-0) used a hat trick from Drew Ruggles to extend their win streak to five in a row. Their sole loss remains the 5-4 defeat against the Stars back on December 7, 2024.

The Sockers rookie Keko Gontán continued his strong start, chipping in a pair of goals in San Diego's win.

The teams combined five first quarter goals, with Tacoma taking a brief 2-1 lead on a short-handed goal from Tyler John. San Diego scored 36 seconds later on the same power play to knot the game at 2-2 with 6:23 to go in the opening frame.

Consecutive goals from Ruggles and Gontán put the Sockers up for good with 10:28 to go in the first half. They led 4-2 at that point.

The Stars cut the Sockers lead to a single goal twice more in the game before San Diego scored three straight in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

The Stars were led by Stefan Mijatovic's two fourth quarter goals, both of which were assisted by the MASL's all-time assist leader Nick Perera.

Pere was honored during the pre-game with his parents, wife and children on the field with team owner Lane Smith for securing his 226th assist in the Stars previous game in Empire to become the league's best pass master.

Things do not get easier for the Stars who will head east to face the 5-1-0 Milwaukee Wave at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on January 18 before returning home on the 25th to square off with the Empire Strykers.

