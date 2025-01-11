Empire Falls 6-7 to Dallas for Back-To-Back Away Defeats

January 11, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Allen, Tx. - The Empire Strykers suffered a frustrating 6-7 defeat at the hands of hosts Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday evening. Playing in their second away game in as many days, Head Coach Onua Obasi's men perhaps fell victim to fatigue, as they were outscored 3-1 in the second half and never trailed until Dallas scored the game-winner in the final quarter. With the he disappointing result, the Strykers drop to 3-5-0 on their 2024-25 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign.

Dallas's victory was powered in large part by a four-point display from Jamie Lovegrove and a three-point performance from Blas Pérez as well as by the heroics of Juan Gamboa. Goalkeeper Gamboa kept a clean sheet in his 24 minutes and change on the turf, with his finest save preserving all three points very late in the match.

Empire drew first blood in the game's opening period. Mounir Alami continued his red-hot attacking form, nodding home a gorgeous assist from Alan Perez, who had juggled the ball to himself before picking out his teammate. The Sidekicks leveled things when former MLS ace Blas Pérez tallied from Lovegrove, but the Strykers reclaimed their advantage shortly thereafter, Marco Fabián bagging his 11th of the season. Englishman Abdul Mansaray then extended his side's cushion to 3-1, as he raced down the right side and touched the ball off the boards to himself before firing a hard shot inside the left upright.

Dallas pulled one back prior to the first quarter coming to a close, Bradlee Baladez finding the net on a restart by Lovegrove. The Sidekicks' momentum continued into the second quarter, as they made it 3-3 by way of a beautiful combination play initiated by Lovegrove on the left and finished off by Pérez, with former Strykers fan favorite Nestor Hernandez grabbing the assist.

The visitors subsequently jumped back on top, Fabián bagging his second and the first of two straight stunners by Empire. Positioned just to the right of center, the two-time FIFA World Cup veteran received a lay-off from Momo Gueye and blasted one of his signature right-footed rockets into the upper near-side corner. If those watching the game were impressed with the Mexican's netter, they were really in for a memorable one moments later, as Justin Stinson smashed a clever ball off the glass to the left of the goal and Mounir Alami converted on the right by way of an acrobatic first-time scissor kick that found its way under the crossbar.

Up 5-3, Empire saw its opponent get one back before the end of the half, Baladez blasting his long-range effort from the left inside the near post on a directly taken restart from the yellow line. Midfielder Fabián could have re-established the Strykers' previous two-goal lead but failed to convert on a penalty kick. Fabián's team was punished for the missed opportunity just after intermission, ex-FC Dallas forward David Texeira tying things at 5-5.

Empire reclaimed the advantage yet again, Mansaray applying pressure and being rewarded with a defensive giveaway that allowed him to slot into the open net. However, Dallas would equalize once more, as Yahir Romero made it six apiece courtesy of a magnificent left-footed curler into the far-side netting from the right, with Sidekicks legend Lovegrove completing his hat trick of helpers. Things would go from bad to worse for the Strykers early in the final period, Lovegrove bagging his first goal to give the hosts their maiden lead of the contest at 7-6.

While Empire left it all out on the field until the final whistle, the Southern Californians faced a self-inflicted obstacle, as they incurred a late blue card for too many men on the field. Nonetheless, the Strykers managed to create an excellent look inside the final minute of play, a wide-open Stinson being denied point-blank by the fingertips of onrushing netminder Juan Gamboa. With the dramatic intervention, Gamboa secured a crucial win for his side in the hunt for a playoff berth.

The Strykers have little time to rest and lick their wounds, as they return home for a Monday night showdown with the St. Louis Ambush.

