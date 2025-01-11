Empire Rues Six Straight Comets Goals in 5-7 Road Loss

January 11, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Independence, Ms. - The Empire Strykers lost 5-7 away to current Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) runners-up Kansas City Comets on Friday evening, dropping to 3-4-0 (wins-losses-shootout/overtime losses) on their 2024-25 campaign. Another standout showing from Empire attacker Marco Fabián was not enough for the visitors, as the Mexican's output of two goals and one assist was matched by two separate Comets players in Ignacio Flores and Rian Marques. The home team prevailed in part thanks to a run of six straight netters that stretched across the third and fourth periods.

While Kansas City veteran Guerrero Pino registered four blocked opposition shots, teammates Christian Anderaos, Ramone Palmer and Chad Vandegriffe each earned three.

The Strykers commenced the scoring deep inside the game's fiercely contested opening quarter, Fabián being credited with the tally as his drive from the right was inadvertently touched into the net by backtracking defender Pino. Empire would hold on to the lead until Comets legend Flores made it 1-1 from Palmer nearly nine minutes into the second period. The 32-year-old Flores would score again not long thereafter, giving his side its maiden advantage of the day on a Michael Lenis helper.

The hosts rode their momentum to their third and fourth consecutive goals before the end of the half. After Marques set up Lucas Souza on a power play, Flores added a memorable assist to his brace. On a restart in the left corner, the midfielder cleverly used the wall to find Marques centrally for a simple tap-in from close range.

As the Strykers backline began the third quarter in disarray, Kansas City pounced on the invitation by applying immediate pressure and making it 5-1 on a netter by Lesia Thetsame, Anderaos picking up the helper. Marques subsequently claimed his second goal of the match by way of one of the most desirable plays in the sport, as he passed the ball to himself off the boards to the left of the frame and calmly slotted home. Strykers star Fabián became the third player with a brace when he rifled one of his trademark right-footed rockets into the upper left-hand corner from the yellow line, with forward Harold Hanson recording the assist.

Empire's preferred strategy of using its goalkeeper as a sixth attacker backfired in the final period, as Anderaos alertly stole the ball and slotted into the open net for a 7-2 score line. The visitors from Southern California then cut their deficit back to four, as Justin Stinson saw his shot accidentally directed into the goal by defender Thetsane, with backstop Brian Orozco grabbing the helper.

Visibly energized by the tally, the Strykers continued to push forward, and they were rewarded when Mounir Alami cut inside on the right and sent a powerful left-footed effort across the face of the goal and into the upper ninety. The forward had received the ball from teammate Fabián. Having already tasted his first, Moroccan Alami was picked out by netminder Brandon Gomez in a similar spot moments later and managed to find the same corner of the goal frame, his volleyed strike making it 5-7 and leaving the Comets defense stunned.

Trailing by a mere two tallies, Empire refused to give up in the game's closing stages, but head coach Onua Obasi's men ultimately ran out of time, ruing the half dozen consecutive netters put up by Kansas City earlier in the match.

The Strykers next face a quick turnaround, as they take on the Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday before returning home for Monday's clash with the St. Louis Ambush. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available at www.TheEmpireStrykers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.