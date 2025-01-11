Comets Down Strykers in Star-Studded Matchup

January 11, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Comets (5-0-2) held the Empire Strykers (3-4-0) on Friday night for their first victory of 2025 with a 7-5 win at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Behind a big four-goal second quarter, the Comets turned the tables and gained control to overturn a 1-0 first-quarter deficit. Comets captain Nacho Flores led the way with his first two goals of the season as the Comets drove past the unique strategy implemented by the Strykers.

The Comets were handed an opportunity to take an early lead when Robert Palmer was sent to the penalty box early in the game for contact to the head, but the hosts were unable to take advantage. After killing the penalty, the Strykers eventually found the opener when Marco Fabián's shot from distance took a deflection that bounced in.

Waiting for an answer, Flores finally found it 8:46 into the second quarter for his first goal of the season. A few minutes later, the Chilean struck again before Lucas Sousa and Rian Marques added goals of their own to give the Comets a commanding 5-1 lead before the halftime break.

The Comets continued their fiery form into the third quarter when Lesia Thetsane had a nice one-two combination with Christian Anderaos as Thetsane scored his fourth of the season. With 8:50 played in the third, Marques made it 7-1 with a wallascora to himself. Fabián broke Comets' six-goal run when his second of the night brought the visitors within four near

the end of the third.Anderaos restored the Comets' five-goal cushion 42 seconds into the fourth.

Empire fought back, but ultimately fell short as Mounir Alami scored twice and Justin Stinson once. The Strykers' high-pressure strategy, which utilized the goalkeeper in an offensive manner and allowed them to outshoot the Comets 30-25, did not pay off in the end. The Comets executed their own game plan well to come away with all three points.

The Comets are joined by the Chihuahua Savage at the top of the MASL standings on 17 points after seven games for both sides. The two sides will meet for the first time since last season's Ron Newman Cup Finals on Jan. 25 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Comets will hit the road as they make their maiden voyage to the newly

opened Frontwave Arena to face the San Diego Sockers on Wednesday.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - EMP Fabián 10:26. Penalties - EMP Palmer (BC- contact above the

should/elbow) 2:42.

2nd - KC Flores (Palmer) 8:46; KC Flores (Lenis) 12:30; KC Sousa (Marques)

14:19; KC Marques (Flores) 14:38. Penalties - EMP Team (BC- too many

men) 13:17.

3rd - KC Thetsane 1:09; KC Marques (Lenis) 8:50; EMP Fabián

13:57. Penalties - None.

4th - KC Anderaos 0:42; EMP Stinson 5:58; EMP Alami (Fabián) 10:10; EMP

Alami (Gomez) 14:26. Penalties - None.

Power Play - Comets 1/2, Empire 0/0

Penalty Minutes - Comets 0, Empire 10

Fouls - Comets 12, Empire 18

Shots - Comets 25, Empire 30

Blocks - Comets 16, Empire 7

Attendance - 4,017

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.