Sidekicks Defeat Empire Strykers on Retro Night

January 11, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, TX - The Dallas Sidekicks faced off against the Empire Strykers for the first time this season on Saturday night. The Sidekicks aimed to maintain their undefeated streak at home, while the Strykers looked to bounce back after a 7-5 loss to the Kansas City Comets the night before.

Empire struck first, with Mounir Alami opening the scoring six minutes into the first quarter. Just two minutes later, Blas Pérez made his mark, netting his first goal of the season to tie the game. Empire quickly regained momentum, with Marco Fabián and Abdul Mansaray finding the back of the net in quick succession. However, the Sidekicks responded immediately, as Bradlee Baladez slotted one home just 30 seconds later to close the quarter at 3-2.

The action intensified early in the second quarter when Blas Pérez tied the game just 37 seconds in. Empire fought back with two quick goals from Marco Fabián and Mounir Alami. but the resilient Bradlee Baladez struck late into the quarter to narrow the gap to 5-4 heading into halftime.

The Sidekicks came out strong in the third quarter, with David Texeira tying the game just one minute in. Empire responded with another goal from Abdul Mansaray, but Yahir Romero quickly answered with his first goal of the season, leveling the game up at 6 apiece.

One minute into the fourth quarter, Jamie Lovegrove gave the Sidekicks the first lead of the game. Despite relentless pressure from the Strykers, who fired 10 shots in the final quarter compared to the Sidekicks 5, the defense held firm. The Sidekicks emerged victorious with a hard-fought 7-6 win.

The Sidekicks now prepare for a challenging four-game road trip, which includes back-to-back matchups in Chihuahua, a rematch against the Harrisburg Heat, and a showdown with the Baltimore Blast. The team will return to the CUTX Event Center on January 30th to host the Kansas City Comets.

