Stars Announce Six Guaranteed Game Dates for 2019-20 Season

June 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, unveiled the first six scheduled dates for the upcoming 2019-20 season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Guaranteed Six Dates

- Friday, October 4 - Opening Night

- Saturday, November 9 - Military Appreciation Night

- Saturday, January 4

- Friday, January 24

- Saturday, January 25 - Witches and Wizards Night

- Saturday, February 22 - Pink in the Rink Night

The guaranteed six dates are part of 38-game home schedule for the Texas Stars. The Stars' finalized 76-game schedule for 2019-20 will be released at a later date this summer. In addition, a full promotional schedule will also be available later this summer.

Ticket packages including Full Season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages are on sale now for the upcoming season. To learn more about the various ticket packages and benefits, please head to TexasStars.com/tickets, email a Stars ticket representative at tickets@texasstars.com, or call the Stars office at (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

Texas will begin the team's 11th season of play in the American Hockey league on Friday, Oct. 4 for the club's Home Opener in Cedar Park.

Military Appreciation Night, the team's annual honoring of the armed forces and veterans, returns to the fall lineup on Saturday, Nov. 9. The team will then ring in the 2020 calendar year at home on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The Stars home schedule continues through the month of January, hosting a weekend series on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25. On Saturday, the team's award-winning Witchcraft and Wizardry Night makes a return to H-E-B Center for the third consecutive season.

The final guaranteed date of Saturday, Feb. 22 brings the annual Pink in the Rink Night back to the Stars schedule.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the upcoming season on October 4, 2019. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

