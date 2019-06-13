Porter Returns on One-Year AHL Contract

June 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Kevin Porter on a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Porter, 33, returns for his fifth season with the Amerks after finishing fourth among all Rochester forwards in assists (29) and seventh in points (39) in 58 games during the 2018-19 campaign. He also appeared in all three of the Amerks North Division Semifinal games against Toronto, adding two points (1+1) and five shots.

Over his 12-year pro career, Porter has notched 331 points (122+209) in 481 career AHL games between Rochester, San Antonio, Lake Erie (Cleveland), Grand Rapids and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while also tallying 24 points (3+7) in 39 Calder Cup playoff games.

Porter, who has served as Amerks team captain each of the past two years and three times in his previous four seasons with Rochester, has collected 58 points (29+29) in 249 NHL contests with Phoenix, Colorado, Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

Prior to turning pro, the Detroit, Mich., native amassed 183 points (85+98) in 162 games over a four-year collegiate career at the University of Michigan (CCHA). As a senior, Porter won the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top collegiate player after registering 63 points (30+33) and helping the Wolverines to an NCAA Championship while serving as team captain.

He was drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in the fourth-round (119th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft.

Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.