Brett Sutter Returns for 2019-20 Season

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that forward Brett Sutter has re-signed with the team.

The 32-year-old Sutter (born June 2, 1987) is a 6-0, 192-pound native of Viking, Alberta. Sutter reached the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career in the 2018-19 season and his 45 points (21-24-45) ranked third on the Reign roster. Sutter is the all-time regular-season games played leader with the Reign (218), ranks second all-time in franchise history in goals (59) and points (122) and fourth in assists (63).

Sutter became the 39th player in AHL history to appear in 800 career regular-season contests on March 12 in Colorado. On April 12, Sutter was named as the winner of the Fred T. Hunt Award, as the AHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey. Originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2005, Sutter has totaled 366 points (154-212-366) in 813 games over his AHL career with Ontario, Iowa, Charlotte, Abbotsford and Quad City, along with 10 points (2-8-10) in 60 NHL contests with Minnesota, Carolina and Calgary.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

