Senators Re-Sign Klimchuk to Two-Way Deal

June 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has signed forward Morgan Klimchuk to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry an annual value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $85,000 in the American Hockey League.

Klimchuk, aged 24, was acquired by the Senators on Jan. 11 in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 6-0, 185-pound Regina native played in eight games with the Belleville Senators following the trade, scoring four goals and recording five points before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in early February.

Drafted by Calgary with its first-round selection (28th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft, Klimchuk was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Flames on Nov. 27, 2018. In 38 AHL games last season with the Stockton Heat, the Toronto Marlies and Belleville, he scored nine goals and added six assists for 15 points.

