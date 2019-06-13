Flames Sign Forward Eetu Tuulola

June 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Eetu Tuulola to a three-year, two-way entry level contract.

Tuulola was selected by the Flames in the 6th round, 156th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft following playing a professional season as a 17-year old with HPK of the Finnish Elite League. The following season, Tuulola made the move to North America and played with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League. The 6'2, 215lbs forward recorded 18 goals and totalled 31 points in 62 games with the Silvertips, before opting to return to Finland where he played the past two seasons with HPK. In 60 games during the 2018-19 season, he contributed 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points.

EETU TUULOLA - RIGHT WING

BORN: Hameenlinna, FIN DATE: March 17, 1998

HEIGHT: 6'2'' WEIGHT: 215 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: 6th Round, (156th overall), 2016 NHL Entry Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.