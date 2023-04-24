Star Wars Night, Friday Night Fireworks & Dollar Dog Night Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand

April 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls are back home on Tuesday, April 25 to start a six-game series against the St Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds. The exciting week includes the second of two Education Days (April 25), Kids Eat Free Wednesday (April 26), Dollar Dog Night on 1913 Throwback Night (April 27), Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (April 28), Star Wars Night presented by Duke Children's (April 29), and Sunday Funday with Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist (April 30) will close out the week.

Tuesday, April 25th vs Memphis (11:05am)

- Education Day: Education Day at the DBAP provides elementary, middle, and high school students with the unique opportunity to learn outside of a classroom setting with a special 11:05am first pitch time.

Wednesday, April 26th vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Kids Eat Free Wednesday: Fans age 12 & under can get a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services good for a Sahlen's hot dog, chips & soft drink at every Wednesday evening home game in 2023.

Thursday, April 27th vs Memphis (6:35pm) - presented by Towne Properties

- Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2023!

1913 Throwback Night: The Bulls are throwing it back to pay homage to the 1913 Durham Bulls, with players and coaches wearing specialty jerseys modeled after that team's uniform for the first five Thursday home games. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the final game on June 22.

Friday, April 28th vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Saturday, April 29th vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Star Wars Night presented by Duke Children's: Star Wars Night returns to the DBAP thanks to Duke Children's! Bulls players and coaches will be wearing specialty jerseys.

Star Wars Night Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Duke Children's.

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games. Presented By Sit Means Sit Apex.

Sunday, April 30th vs Memphis (5:05pm) - presented by GoDurham

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

International League Stories from April 24, 2023

