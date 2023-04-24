On Deck at the Vic: Star Wars™ Night, Indy 500 Night and Guest Appearances by Aliyah Boston, Grace Berger and Sydney Parrish

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return home Tuesday, April 25 to start a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The weekend begins with Star Wars'Â¢ Night and two 2023 WNBA Draft selections of the Indiana Fever - No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston and No. 7 Grace Berger, Indiana University's highest WNBA draftee in program history - throwing ceremonial first pitches on April 28. The Indians will then wear specialty jerseys for Indy 500 Night on April 29 ahead of another special appearance for the series finale on April 30, when IU women's basketball star Sydney Parrish will sign pregame autographs and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Tuesday, April 25 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Enjoy your favorite ballpark snacks including hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and popcorn all for one buck at concessions.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Wednesday, April 26 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Baseball under the sun. Enjoy an afternoon ballgame with a business lunch or "off-site" meeting.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, April 27 - Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IUPUI, Lilly

Students from across central Indiana spend the afternoon at the ballpark. School groups are provided a special ticket discount when purchasing in advance.

Gates Open: 10 AM | First Pitch: 11:05 AM

Friday, April 28 - Star Wars Night, Special Appearances by Indiana Fever Forward Aliyah Boston and Guard Grace Berger

Victory Field turns into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars'Â¢ character appearances, music, in-game entertainment and more. The first 200 kids (ages 14 and under) can pick up a Mandalorian poster behind Section 109.

Aliyah Boston, who became the first player taken No. 1 overall in Indiana Fever history in the 2023 WNBA Draft, will throw one of two ceremonial first pitches. Boston played forward at the University of South Carolina, where she led the Gamecocks to the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four in each of her last three seasons along with the program's second NCAA title in 2022, a year in which she was named the Naismith Player of the Year.

Grace Berger, selected as the No. 7 pick by the Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft, will join her new teammate Boston on the mound to throw a ceremonial first pitch. The former Hoosier was a four-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, is the all-time winningest player in Indiana's history with 118 victories from 2018-23 and is the highest WNBA draftee in IU program history.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, April 29 - Indy 500 Night presented by Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Start your engines and head to Victory Field to catch racing-themed in-game entertainment. The Indians will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off until the end of the seventh inning to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Sunday, April 30 - Special Appearance by Indiana University Women's Basketball Guard Sydney Parrish, Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health, Williams Comfort Air

Heads up, Hoosier fans! The Indians are celebrating the Indiana University women's basketball 2022-23 Big Ten Regular Season Championship by welcoming star guard Sydney Parrish to the Vic. Parrish, the lone Indiana native for IU women's hoops this past season, will sign autographs pregame from 12:30-1 PM before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up a Rowdie poster at a table near the Standings & Lineup Board while supplies last. This is the final chance to receive the Rowdie poster. Knot Hole members must have their membership card to redeem. Knot Hole members may also run the bases after the game.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations.

