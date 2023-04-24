Red Wings Homestand Highlights

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the St. Paul Saints (Twins), beginning on Tuesday, April 25.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS (MIN) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday, all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free, presented by M&T Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS (MIN) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS (MIN) - 11:05 A.M., GATES OPEN AT 10:00 A.M.

CAREERS IN SPORTS DAY: Local students will have the chance to learn about a variety of careers in sports from an esteemed panel of professional employees in the world of sports. Careers in Sports Day is presented by Alfred State College.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and recieve $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, presented by Caktus AI.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS (MIN) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

MILO THE BAT DOG: Come watch the goodest boy fetch bats for charity. Proceeds to benefit Honor Flight and Veterans Outreach Center, courtesy of Flower City Group.

MILO THE BAT DOG BASEBALL CARD GIVEAWAY #1: The first of five in the Milo the Bat Dog Baseball card set will be given away to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Flower City Group.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS (MIN) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

CLEAN SWEEP: Volunteers will gather for a free coffee, danish and t-shirt at 8:00 am and then head out to project sites in city neighborhoods. Volunteers will return to Innovative Field around noon and receive a free ticket to the Red Wings baseball game, which starts at 1:05 pm. They'll also receive a voucher for a hot dog and drink at the game and free parking will be available to those wearing Clean Sweep t-shirts, presented by the City of Rochester.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS (MIN) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

AUTISM AWARENESS DAY: The day will include: - Lower volume levels throughout the stadium along with other fan-friendly adjustments. - In-game production will be altered to minimize abrupt sound effects and video board displays. - Fans are asked to refrain from bringing "noise makers" that day - A Safe Zone located in Club 3000 on the Suite Level will be open all game long for those in need of a quiet reprieve from the game. - Section 218 will be the designated Autism Aware Section, reserved exclusively for guests with family members on the Autism spectrum.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

Tickets for the upcoming series can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.

