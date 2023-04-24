Indianapolis Indians Charities Running Donation Match Campaign to Benefit Indy RBI Ballplayers

INDIANAPOLIS - Starting today and continuing through this Sunday, April 30, every donation made to Indy RBI will be matched by Indianapolis Indians Charities to double the impact of helping cover registration fees for Indy RBI ballplayers. More than 35% of youth baseball and softball players in the Indy RBI program cannot afford the $25 registration fee. Donations can be made here.

"The Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities have been longtime partners of Indy RBI to provide support for its programming and to rally community support for youth who wish to play ball," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager and Indy RBI board president. "Baseball and softball provide invaluable life lessons and skills to youth, and we know that fan support and IIC matching all donations will create positive change in the lives of hundreds of inner-city kids."

Indy RBI has been the Indianapolis affiliate of Major League Baseball's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) initiative since 1996. Indy RBI has had nearly 30,000 boys and girls ages 3-18 as participants with close to 2,000 youth baseball and softball players in its program annually. Its mission is to create major league citizens by building good character and fostering responsible behavior while developing positive habits like healthy competition, teamwork, honesty, fairness, integrity and inclusion. For more on Indy RBI, visit IndyRBI.org.

"We are grateful for the continued support from the Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities to ensure every kid who wants to play ball in the Indy RBI program gets that opportunity," said Mike Lennox, Indy RBI executive director. "Our kids are excited to start the season and welcome new teammates to the dugouts and fields thanks to donations from Indians fans, corporate partners and Indianapolis Indians Charities."

Indians staff members will refurbish ball diamonds at Forest Manor Park on Thursday, May 4, ahead of Opening Day for the 2023 Indy RBI season on Saturday, May 6. In addition to Forest Manor Park, Indy RBI games are scheduled throughout the summer at Brookside Park, Christian Park, Garfield Park and Rhodius Park.

