Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights April 25-30

JACKSONVLLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, April 25 with a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, that runs through Sunday, April 30 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:05 a.m. (Gates open at 10 a.m.) no alcohol sold on concourse level

Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Education Day presented by TIAA Bank: Attention principals, educators, and parents- the 2023 Education School Day at the ballpark has been set for Tuesday, April 25! School kids from the First Coast are invited to come out for a day of FUN at the ballpark! For more information or to reserve your spot, please email carolyn@jaxshrimp.com.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with local charities to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

National Pretzel Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for some huge specials on some huge pretzels on this special holiday!

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Coors Light products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers.

Breakfast for Dinner with Killer Cereals: Join the Jumbo Shrimp to celebrate the wacked-out cereal box heroes of your youth. It's Breakfast For Dinner at the ballpark.

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red jerseys.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lite and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave and the Brown Canopy in left field.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show following every Friday home game in 2023!

If You Can't Duct It: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as the club pays tribute to the home owners multi-tool: that roll of duct tape everyone has lying around their house. It's going to be a ripping good time and fans will be stuck to the edge of your seat. Hopefully the game ends before the last bit that comes off with the cardboard roll.

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & First Watch: Make sure to stick around after the game as we light up the Saturday night sky over 121 Financial Ballpark with an incredible fireworks show!

Scout Night presented by Boy Scouts of America: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to host Scout Night at the ballpark! Email cody@jaxshrimp.com or visit this link for info and to sign up.

Hoodie SZN Giveaway presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & First Watch: The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jumbo Shrimp jersey hoodie! (Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket)

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pre-game, catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome you and your canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in section 119 and the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level.

(Be sure to bring a water bowl for your four-legged friend.)

Bark & Brew: On this Bark In The Park, the Jumbo Shrimp invite fans to bring that four-legged friend to join the club for a pregame Bark & Brew from 12:30-2:30 p.m. For $35, fans will receive unlimited beer sampling from various local and craft breweries, plus a ticket to the game. To purchase a Bark & Brew ticket, please visit this link.

Military Appreciation Day presented by CSX: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and CSX for Military Appreciation Night. CSX is happy to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

