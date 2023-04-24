Cowser Named International League Player of the Week

April 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







Minor League Baseball today announced the International League's Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards. Norfolk Tides outfielder Colton Cowser was named Player of the Week while Durham's right-hander Elvin Rodriguez was named Pitcher of the Week.

In the six games vs. Rochester from April 18 - 23, Cowser hit .391 (9-for-23) with 10 runs, a double, three home runs, six RBI, three walks and a hit-by-pitch while slashing .481/.826/1.307. During the week, he led the International League in runs, while also ranking in home runs (T-2nd), hits (T-3rd), OPS (7th) and slugging percentage (8th).

The Tides went 5-1 against the Red Wings during the week, outscoring them 43-20 in the series. Cowser reached safely in all six games, and scored at least twice in four of those. He had a four-hit game on Tuesday with a home run. In a rain-shortened game on Saturday, he went 3-for-3 with three runs, a double, two home runs and three RBI. It was his second multi-home run game of his career (July 14, 2022 with Double-A Bowie vs. Akron).

Entering the road trip at Charlotte this week, Cowser carries a 15-game on-base streak that is tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the International League. During that span (since April 5), he's hitting .345 (20-for-58) with 20 runs, three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 10 RBI and 12 walks, while slashing .465/.586/1.051. In that span, he ranks among International leaders in runs (1st) and on-base percentage (.465).

As far as the 2023 season league leaders go, he leads the International League in runs scored with 23, leading his teammate Connor Norby who is second with 21 runs. In 19 games so far this season, Cowser is slashing .289/.407/.474/.881. If he were to play the entire season with Norfolk this year, he's on pace to play 136 games, recording 157 hits, 164 runs, 21 doubles, seven triples, 21 home runs, 86 RBI, 100 walks in 650 plate appearances. If he were to maintain this pace, he would shatter the franchise runs record (Randy Milligan, 99, 1987) and would be the third Tide ever to reach 100 walks in a season (Pepe Mangual, 126, 1977 | Clint Hurdle, 105, 1983).

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $14 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $15. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.