Staine Stymies Dust Devils in Front of Sellout Crowd

July 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Connor Staine turned in a career-best outing as the Indians shut out the Dust Devils, 2-0, in front of a sellout crowd of 6,809 fans at Avista Stadium for 4th of July Fireworks Night presented by Washington Department of Veterans Affairs & KHQ.

Staine was spectacular over seven scoreless frames against Tri-City, setting a new career-high with 12 strikeouts while allowing just one hit and two walks. The right-hander out of Central Florida lowered his ERA to 4.33 and picked up his fourth win of the season with the performance.

Cole Carrigg returned to his role as sparkplug atop the lineup, scoring a run and picking up two base hits including his league-leading eighth triple.

Luis Amoroso tossed a scoreless eighth while Carson Skipper went 1-2-3 in the ninth for this eighth save of the season.

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, July 5th vs. Tri-City - 7:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Joel Hurtado (5-4, 4.50) vs. Spokane RHP Víctor Juárez (2-4, 4.83)

Promotion - Dinosaur & Fireworks Night presented by Big 99.9 Coyote Country: Take a step back in time, it's Dinosaur Night at Avista Stadium! Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life with a traveling dinosaur exhibit. Fans can participate in a special fossil dig and take photos with all your favorite dinosaurs including OTTO and DORIS! Get to the ballpark early for a special book signing event by former Spokane Indian and 1981 World Series MVP Ron Cey! Plus, stick around after for a spectacular post-game fireworks show!

