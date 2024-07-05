Big Innings Blow up C's in Everett

July 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA - A pair of crooked numbers doomed the Canadians in an 8-1 loss to the Everett AquaSox [SEA] on America's Independence Day at Funko Field Thursday night, the first time the C's have dropped consecutive games since they were swept in a doubleheader on June 14.

#17 Blue Jays prospect Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 1-0) made his High-A debut and, other than a four-run fourth, was solid in his first turn as a Canadian. The right-hander went four innings, scattered six hits - five of which came in one frame - walked four and K'ed six.

Everett's four in the fourth were followed by an unearned run in the fifth before the Frogs plated three more in the sixth - including the second homer of the game from Bill Knight - to score their eight runs.

Vancouver's only tally came in the top of the fifth. Robert Brooks led off with a single and Estiven Machado doubled, with Brooks coming home on a misplay in right field to spoil the shutout.

Aaron Munson worked two scoreless innings of relief, the only C's pitcher to not allow a run. Jackson Hornung and Jeff Wehler logged two hits apiece.

The Canadians will try and find the win column tomorrow night. Carson Pierce will start for Vancouver opposite #25 Mariners prospect Marcelo Perez. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard on Sportsnet 650.

