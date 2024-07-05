Woo and Santos to Rehab with Sox

EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners right-handed pitchers Bryan Woo and Gregory Santos will be suiting up in Everett AquaSox uniforms Saturday night as they take the next steps in their injury rehabs. This will be Woo's first time in an AquaSox uniform since making seven starts for Everett in the summer of 2022, and Santos' first appearance with the Frogs.

Since arriving in Seattle, the 24-year-old Woo has contributed as a member of the starting pitching rotation, having made 18 MLB starts. In those starts, Woo threw 87.2 innings and pitched to a 4.21 ERA as a rookie. Woo also struck out 93 batters.

MLB highlights for Woo thus far include throwing five scoreless starts in 2023 and having 12 starts where he allowed two earned runs or fewer while on the mound. Woo tallied a career-high nine strikeouts against the Chicago White Sox on June 16, 2023, and allowed a career-best two hits on the road against the New York Yankees across 5.1 innings on June 22, 2023.

A native of Oakland, California, and a college pitcher at Cal Poly, Woo was the 174th overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners. Woo was a quick riser in the Seattle Mariners farm system, debuting just a short two years later on June 3, 2023, on the road against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

The 24-year-old Santos has spent the last three seasons pitching in the major leagues. The flamethrower spent two seasons with the San Francisco Giants, where made his MLB debut on April 22, 2021. He most recently spent 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, pitching to a 3.39 ERA across 66.1 innings, striking out 66 batters while recording five saves and six holds.

The Mariners acquired Santos via trade from the White Sox on February 3, 2024, in a package that sent right-handed pitcher Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach, and future considerations to Chicago.

A native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Santos ranked as highly as San Francisco's eighth-best prospect in 2019. He was originally signed by the Boston Red Sox on August 28, 2015, and was traded to the Giants on July 26, 2017, in a trade that saw infielder Eduardo Nunez dealt to Boston.

