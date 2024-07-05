Offensive Fireworks Blast Sox to 4th of July Win

EVERETT, WA: A four-run fourth inning and five innings of one-run baseball from Will Schomberg sparked offensive fireworks on the Fourth of July as the AquaSox defeated the Canadians 8-1 in front of a season-high 3,605 fans at Funko Field.

Schomberg, the right-hander who made his AquaSox debut, cruised through his first three innings of work. He allowed only one hit and struck out four Canadians on only 38 pitches, throwing 68.4% of his pitches for strikes.

The Frogs launched offensive fireworks in the bottom of the fourth inning, blasting their way to a 4-0 lead. After RJ Schreck connected for his 16th double, Bill Knight smashed a 400-foot home run to left field for his seventh long ball of the year.

Continuing the scoring affair was the duo of Caleb Cali and Hunter Fitz-Gerald. Cali walked, and Fitz-Gerald smacked an RBI double to the right center field gap, scoring Cali standing up all the way from first base. Josh Hood knocked an RBI single back up the middle for the Frogs' fourth and final run of the inning.

Schomberg's strong AquaSox debut concluded after he threw five innings of one-run baseball, striking out six batters while allowing only four hits. He walked only one batter and completed his outing after tossing 76 pitches while earning his first AquaSox win.

Relieving Schomberg was Joseph Hernandez, who threw 0.2 innings, and Tyler Cleveland, who threw 1.1 innings. They combined to allow zero runs.

The AquaSox added to their lead in the sixth inning as Knight hit a star-spangled smash to left field for his second home run of the game. Knight finished the game with four RBI's.

Securing the final two innings of the game was the duo of right-handers Bryan Pope and Allan Saathoff. Pope and Saathoff threw one scoreless inning each, helping Everett clinch an 8-1 Fourth of July victory.

Pictured Above: Bill Knight Photo By: Shari Sommerfeld

