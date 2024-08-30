Staine Shoves But Indians Fall to T-C in Extras

August 30, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Connor Staine continued his season-long mastery of the Dust Devils but Spokane's offense went cold as the fell to Tri-City in 10 innings, 3-0, in front of 4,065 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog Night presented by Mirabeau Park Hotel.

Staine turned in one of his best outings of the year, allowing no runs on just three hits over six innings while striking out 10 - his second double-digit K game against Tri-City in 2024. The right-hander allowed zero earned runs in his four starts spanning 22 innings against the Dust Devils this season.

Jose Cordova and EJ Andrews Jr. each finished with a pair of base hits in the loss.

Braxton Hyde was electric out of the bullpen for Spokane, striking out four over three scoreless innings of one-hit baseball.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (18-13), Redband (11-4), OFT (4-4), Cafecitos (2-1), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (34-19), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, August 30th vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City LHP Samy Natera Jr. (2-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane RHP Yujanyer Herrera (10-1, 2.71)

Promotion - Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Windermere Real Estate, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game: Help us as we honor the service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. We will have another great fireworks show immediately following the game courtesy of Windermere Real Estate!

