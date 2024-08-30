AquaSox Split Twin Bill with Eugene

Eugene, OR: The Everett AquaSox and Eugene Emeralds split a doubleheader on Thursday night at PK Park before a crowd of 3,457. Eugene took the first game, 5-3; the AquaSox won the nightcap, 7-5.

In game one the AquaSox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Michael Arroyo singled to center and stole second. With one out, he scored from third on a sacrifice fly to left by Lazaro Montes.

Bryce Eldridge led off the second with a solo homer to tie the game at 1-1. In the top of the fourth, though, Everett's Josh Hood belted a two-run home run with Caleb Cali aboard and the Frogs led it 3-1.

Eugene scored three in the fourth to take the lead for good. Sabin Ceballos doubled to score Eldridge and Onil Perez. Ceballos came home on an RBI single from Quinn McDaniel. Eldridge hit a solo blast in the fifth - his second homer of the game - to close out the scoring in a 5-3 Emeralds win.

In game two, the AquaSox scored three runs in the top of the first inning that was capped on a two-run home run to left-center by Montes. Eugene responded with four in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI double by Eldridge and a two-run homer by Ceballos.

The AquaSox tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fourth when, with two outs the bases empty, Colt Emerson went deep to right for his second AquaSox home run this season.

With Everett leading 5-4 in the sixth with two outs and Arroyo at third, Montes mashed a blast well in excess of 400 feet to center field to make it 7-4.

Montes finished the doubleheader 3-for-6 with two home runs, five RBI and a stolen base. Eldridge combined to go 4-for-6 with two doubles, two solo home runs and three RBI. Arroyo was 3-for-7 with three runs scored and a stolen base.

