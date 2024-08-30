Emeralds Split Doubleheader as Bryce Eldridge Continues Torrid Stretch

EUGENE, OR - ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Bryce Eldridge stayed hot. Quinn McDaniel churned his legs. The Emeralds' bullpen held strong. And, in a big sigh of relief for a team that finally delivered in a lot of little moments Thursday, the Emeralds ended their skid with a game-one win of Thursday's doubleheader.

Over the first seven innings of baseball, in a doubleheader necessitated by a Saturday football game in Eugene, the Emeralds received plenty of help from their superstar core en route to a 5-3 win.

Eldridge - who has had his at-bats turn into must-see TV - with a torrid last stretch of games added three hits, including a long home run to left-center field in the second inning and another homerun in that same part of the park with two outs in the fifth.

The blast left Ryan Hawks' - who allowed both home runs - hands in disarray as the right-hander stared at the ball leave the ballpark with disbelief.

And in a significant contrast from the team's nine losses over its past 10 games, the Emeralds supporting cast provided plenty of substance. Compounding a three-run fourth by backing up an Eldridge double with four-straight following hits.

Sabin Ceballos also added a double, helping the Emeralds clinch a win against Everett.

But to end a season-worst stretch of games and a six-game losing streak during an August slide, the Emeralds needed a string of well-timed (and even better-executed) contributions from others on the roster.

In the first game, Trent Harris continued his lock-down ways, firing scoreless sixth and seventh innings to earn the save. Adding a dominant K-strut to his arsenal as he mowed through Everett batters with ease.

Then, in the latter contest Eldridge and Co. struck once again. With his double opening the scoring before a Sabin Ceballos homerun punctuated the team's four-run second inning after the Ems fell down three to begin the second.

All eight of Eldridge's hits over the past three games have gone for extra bases, four of which have been home runs.

And for most of the night when the stakes got heavier and hotter, the Emeralds soon punched back. They didn't panic as Everett pushed and as the Emeralds began to strand runners and allow them in return.

First, Austin Strickland struck out one of the Mariners' top prospects, Lazaro Montes, with a runner on third to keep the lead in tack.

Then, in another tight-rope evading rendition that the Emeralds have so desperately needed of late, Cody Tucker escaped a two-on-one-out situation.

But ultimately, it wasn't enough. Eugene fell in game two 7-4 with Everett scratching another three runs across in the sixth, punctuated by Lazaro Montes' second home run of the game, and the Emeralds unable to score again.

Regardless of the split pair of games, Thursday was no doubt encouraging for the Emeralds as the team tries to get out of this late slump with hopes of ending the season strong.

