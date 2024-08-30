Emeralds Host Last Game of the Year on Sunday 9/1
August 30, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - Saturday night's contest was one of the more lopsided games of the season - not in the Emeralds favor. However, the team will now set its sights on Sunday's A Night in Havana Monarcas game for the last contest of the season.
Gate's open up at 4 for a 5 o'clock first pitch. Any vouchers offered for any games this season are redeemable for a free ticket at our Box Office.
Go Ems!
Check out the Eugene Emeralds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from August 30, 2024
- Emeralds Host Last Game of the Year on Sunday 9/1 - Eugene Emeralds
- AquaSox Split Twin Bill with Eugene - Everett AquaSox
- Canadians Can't Match Hops Thursday - Vancouver Canadians
- Staine Shoves But Indians Fall to T-C in Extras - Spokane Indians
- Emeralds Split Doubleheader as Bryce Eldridge Continues Torrid Stretch - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Eugene Emeralds Stories
- Emeralds Host Last Game of the Year on Sunday 9/1
- Emeralds Split Doubleheader as Bryce Eldridge Continues Torrid Stretch
- Emeralds Fall Again Despite Late Rally
- Emeralds' Late Rally Not Enough in Series Opening Loss to Everett
- The Magic and Mystery of Emeralds Phenom Bryce Eldridge