Stagnant Barons Offense Gets Shut out in Game 3 against Smokies

July 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







When the Birmingham Barons and Tennessee Smokies match up the game usually ends in a nail-biting fashion. In Game 3, however, that was not the case as the Barons were shut out and only mustered up three hits. The Smokies took down Birmingham in a final score of 3-0.

The Barons in the contest were not able to muster any sort of offensive rhythm. The three hits were collected by two players in Luis Mieses (2) and Xavier Fernandez.

Mieses finished the night 2-3 with a double in the top of the ninth inning. The 23-year-old with his performance in the Thursday night affair is up to 69 hits and 19 doubles on the season, both of which lead the Barons.

Fernandez also doubled in the contest for his lone hit of the night. The 27-year-old is now up to 13 doubles on the season which ranks second on the Barons. Fernandez's double came in the top of the second inning and was almost a scoring play, however, Mieses got thrown out at home plate trying to score from first base.

The Barons offense might have struggled, however, starting RHP Matt Thompson has the Smokies in check for the majority of his 16th start of the season. Thompson managed to toss 5.1 innings pitched in the losing efforts. The Chicago White Sox No. 14 prospect finished the night with five hits, one earned run, four walks and four strikeouts.

Thompson's lone earned run came in the bottom of the fifth inning on a single by Pete Crow-Armstrong. RHP Yoelvin Silven came in to relieve Thompson with two outs left to get in the fifth inning.

Silven finished his 1.2 innings pitched with one hit, zero runs and three strikeouts. The right-hander kept the game within one run throughout his appearance as that pushed the game into the bottom part of the eighth. In the bottom of the eighth, the Smokies pulled away as they scored two runs on a single from Andy Weber.

The Barons were down in five batters in the top of the ninth inning as Zac Leigh picked up his first save of the season for the Smokies.

Birmingham will look to bounce back in Game 4 against Tennessee on Friday. The Barons send LHP Garrett Schoenle to the bump to try and even out the series, which is currently sitting at 2-1 in favor of the Smokies.

