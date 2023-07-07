Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos Despite Early Fireworks

July 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Noah Campbel at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Joshua Sumrall) Biloxi Shuckers' Noah Campbel at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Joshua Sumrall)

PENSACOLA, FL - After a back-and-forth early going, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (46-32, 5-5) scored eight answered runs to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers (38-41, 4-6), 10-3 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday night. With the Pensacola win, the two teams have split the first four games of their six-game series in Pensacola.

The Shuckers offense threatened in the first, tallying two hits, but Blue Wahoos' starter Luis Palacios used a double play and a flyout to get out of the inning. In the bottom half, José Devers led off with a triple to the wall and scored on a walk pitch, giving Pensacola a 1-0 lead. The Shuckers, however, tied it on a 431-foot solo blast from Tristen Lutz in the second. A solo shot from Norel González in the bottom of the inning then gave Pensacola a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Biloxi sent eight to the plate and tallied two thanks to an RBI triple from Freddy Zamora, and a single from Noah Campbell a batter later that scored him. Palacios, however, limited the damage and worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a pop-out to first, keeping the game at a 3-1 Biloxi lead.

Pensacola's offense then came alive again in the fourth. After a pop-out with a runner on, the Blue Wahoos had seven straight reach, including an RBI single from González and a two-RBI double from Colbie Fletcher-Vance that knocked starter Christian Mejias out of the game. They later extended the lead to 8-3 with a two-RBI single from Devers. In the sixth, the lead was extended again, this time with a two-run home run from Troy Johnston.

The teams went scoreless after the homer, which also saw two scoreless innings from Shuckers' lefty Russell Smith. Blue Wahoos' reliever West Tunnell finished out the game with two perfect innings. Pensacola's staff stranded 10 Biloxi baserunners and held the Shuckers to 1-9 with runners in scoring position.

Palacios (5-3) earned the win for Pensacola after allowing three runs over five innings while Mejias (4-7) took the loss for Biloxi.

The Shuckers will play for a chance to clinch at least a split on Saturday night in Pensacola at 6:05. TJ Shook is set to start for Biloxi after 11 strikeouts and six shutout innings on Monday at MGM Park, and left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermudez will start for Pensacola.

Tomorrow's game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.