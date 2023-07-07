Shuckers Make Move Prior to Friday's Game against Pensacola
July 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that C Nick Kahle has been activated off the Development List.
The active roster stands at 28 players.
Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.
Check out the Biloxi Shuckers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from July 7, 2023
- Shuckers Make Move Prior to Friday's Game against Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers Make Move Prior to Friday's Game against Pensacola
- Late Runs, Home Runs Power Shuckers to 10-4 Win Over Blue Wahoos
- Shuckers Fall in Pitcher's Duel to Pensacola
- Shuckers Announce Promotion of LHP Nick Bennet to Triple-A Nashville
- Shuckers Celebrate America's Birthday with 8-5 Win Over Pensacola