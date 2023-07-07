Shuckers Make Move Prior to Friday's Game against Pensacola

July 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that C Nick Kahle has been activated off the Development List.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 7, 2023

Shuckers Make Move Prior to Friday's Game against Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.