Biscuits Overpower M-Braves, 9-5

July 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PEARL, MS. - The Biscuits (41-37) fell behind early, but eight unanswered runs powered the Butter and Blue past the Mississippi Braves (38-39) by a score of 9-5 on Friday night at Trustmark Park.

Mississippi came out swinging against Mason Montgomery in the first inning, starting with an RBI-double from Cal Conley to put the first run on the board. Luke Waddell brought in the second run with an RBI-single, but it was a two-run single from Landon Stephens that put the Braves up 4-0 after the first inning.

The Biscuits put their first run on the board in the second inning when Mason Auer advanced to the plate while Diego Infante was caught trying to steal second base.

Cade Bunnell extended the deficit back to four with a solo-home run over the center field wall in the bottom of the third, putting Mississippi ahead 5-1 as the game prepared to take a turn in the fourth inning.

Heriberto Hernandez brought in two runs after doubling to the left field corner and put Montgomery within two. Gionti Turner singled to third base, but it was a throwing error by Bunnell that allowed Hernandez to score and cut the deficit to one run. In the next at-bat, Ronny Simon sent a two-run homer to the bullpen behind left field, putting the Biscuits ahead 6-5.

The dinger was Simon's eighth of the season and brought in his 31st and 32nd RBIs, making it three home runs and six RBIs in the last two series for the second baseman.

The bats heated up once again for the Biscuits in the sixth inning, when Logan Driscoll brought in a run on a ground-rule double and Auer sent a groundball into left-center field for an RBI-single.

Enmanuel Mejia entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and protected the 9-5 lead by striking out the side in order. John Doxakis (5-3) earned the win after allowing only one hit and recording four strikeouts. On the flip side, Luis De Avila (5-5) recorded the loss in his 15th start of the season for the Braves.

Despite a slow start, Mason Montgomery was able to record seven strikeouts, making it 29 in the lefty's last four appearances. Montgomery's performance also moved him into seventh place in the Southern League for strikeouts with 88 on the season.

The Biscuits and the Braves are set to play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 8 with the first game scheduled for 5:05 PM. The Biscuits' projected pitchers for tomorrow are Anthony Molina (2-5) and Sean Hunley (2-1).

The Butter and Blue will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, July 14 for a three-game series against the Tennessee Smokies followed by a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The nine-game homestand will include an Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Acceptance Insurance on July 14; Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 15; a Lil' Crumbs Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 16; a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil' Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

