St-Pierre Earns Call Up

February 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the call-up of defensemen Eliott St-Pierre to the Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL).

A true stay-at-home defenseman, Eliott has appeared in 22 games for the Havoc since being acquired from Evansville.

This call-up will have Eliott returning to his home province of Quebec where he played part of his junior careeer.

Congratulations and good luck, Eliott!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.