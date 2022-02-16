St-Pierre Earns Call Up
February 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the call-up of defensemen Eliott St-Pierre to the Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL).
A true stay-at-home defenseman, Eliott has appeared in 22 games for the Havoc since being acquired from Evansville.
This call-up will have Eliott returning to his home province of Quebec where he played part of his junior careeer.
Congratulations and good luck, Eliott!
